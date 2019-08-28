Thousands will converge on the village of Victor for the 43rd annual Hang Around Victor Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 in Mead Square Park, 39 W. Main St.

Hosted by the Victor Chamber of Commerce, this event will feature local artisans, kids activities, food and live music. Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-131st District, will open the festivities.

Over 120 craft and community vendors are set to attend, as well as food vendors offering burgers and hot dogs, pizza, cotton candy and popcorn, and funnel cakes. iHeartRadio will broadcast from the festival, including performances by the Happy Pirates and Everhart.

The Doodle Bugs! kids area will feature Gadgets the Clown, Roscoe the Court Jester, games and ice cream. Storybook Farms Veterinary Hospital will sponsor a pet parade and the Magic Guy will perform in the main entertainment tent.

Free parking is available near Village Hall and Town Hall.