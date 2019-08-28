Monroe County’s immunization clinic at 111 Westfall Road is open for extended hours to serve students at-risk of being withheld from school for not having required vaccinations until Oct. 2.

Walk-ins are welcome from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, as well as Thursdays until Sept. 19. There is no out-of-pocket cost for ages 18 and younger. Parents need to bring a photo ID, health insurance cards and letters from schools about missing shots.

In response to the U.S. measles outbreak, the state passed legislation removing nonmedical exemptions from school vaccination requirements for children. Visit bit.ly/2ATFOdS for information.

Parents should contact their school or doctor to determine needed vaccines. Call (585) 753-5150 or email immclinic@monroecounty.gov for clinic hours and information.