A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting and producing child porn of a 13-year-old girl in Perinton. Investigators say they found 53 images of child porn.

A man is accused of sexually assaulting and producing child porn of a 13-year-old girl in Perinton.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Luke Vuittonet entered the victim's home earlier this month. Deputies say he admitted to sexually abusing the victim and taking photos.

Investigators say they found 53 images of child porn.

According to the jail roster, Vuittonet is being held in the Monroe County Jail on a rape charge.