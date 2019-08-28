Marshall Exteriors in Newark received a 2019 National Sunroom Association Design Award in the laminated roof panel and was named a finalist in the existing or wood roof, both within the $20,000-$35,000 range.

2019 marks the 14th anniversary of the competition. These awards recognize excellence in the design and installation of sunrooms, solariums and patio rooms.

Almost 50 entries for sunrooms, solariums and patio rooms constructed in 2018 were submitted for this competition. All entries were judged on aesthetic appeal; how well the sunroom, patio room or solarium enhances the architecture and natural surroundings of the home or commercial setting; and interior appeal and functionality.

Marshall Exteriors added sunrooms to its line of services in February 2016. Since then, the company has installed over 35 rooms and 50 shade products in the Finger Lakes.

“After doing our research, we determined that adding the CraftBilt sunrooms and shade products portfolio into our service line was a no brainer,” owner Adam Olschewske said. “Our goal in every project is to bring customer satisfaction. The craftsmanship of the products meets our expectations and makes our customers very happy.”