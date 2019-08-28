The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce announced its 2019 Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the region.

To be eligible, privately owned companies must be headquartered in the nine-county Rochester region and earn at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years. Rankings are calculated based on revenue, considering both dollar and percentage growth.

Rochester Chamber and KPMG LLP will reveal the 33rd annual rankings at a private reception before the awards dinner on Nov. 6. Visit greaterrochesterchamber.com for the alphabetical list.