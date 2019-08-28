Visitors ages 60 and older will receive free admission to the Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St., Rochester, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 for Senior Day.
Other specials include a free tram service and live music. The zoo stays open until 5 p.m. Seniors’ spouses will be admitted for free regardless of age.
Call (585) 753-6953 or visit senecaparkzoo.org/event/senior-day-2019 for information.
Seneca Park Zoo to hold Senior Day
