The U.S. Postal Service needs career automotive technicians to work from 3 to 11:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays at the Rochester Vehicle Maintenance Facility, 1335 Jefferson Road.

Starting pay is $44,525 annually. Benefits include health and life insurance, retirement and savings/investment plans, flexible spending, annual and sick leave, and 10 paid federal holidays.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 12. Candidates need a valid driver’s license, good driving record and two years of driving experience. Visit about.usps.com/careers/welcome.htm for information.