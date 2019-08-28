The Victor-Farmington Rotary Club dispensed with a formal program for its recent meeting, instead focusing on pending club projects and upcoming activities during the picnic-style dinner at Mertensia Park in Farmington.

Recent exchange student Joaquin Ellena Murature, from Argentina, stays in contact with club members and is enrolled for his final semester of high school. He said he’s happy to be united with his family, including his brother Jeremy, who was born while Murature was away for his exchange year.

The annual Rotary governor-elect hospitality program is set for Jan. 10-18, 2020. This year, 14 incoming district governors from 10 countries will visit local Rotary clubs and communities before the training conference in San Diego. Participants hail from Australia, England, India, Lesotho, Pakistan, Paraguay, Sweden, Uganda, Wales and Zambia.

Victor-Farmington Rotary actively participates in this program for 15 years, providing international members the chance to interact with local Rotarians and learn about District 7120.

Rotary International selected its president for 2021-22: Shekhar Mehta, of India. The current president is Mark Daniel Maloney from the Rotary Club of Decatur, Alabama, and the 2020-21 president is Holger Knaack from Hamburg, Germany.

Victor-Farmington President Jim Crane said a delegation of club members will attend the 94th annual Eastern Cities Rotary Fellowship Dinner, sponsored by the Rochester Rotary Club at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Sept. 23. Mahoney will be the keynote speaker.

This annual dinner draws hundreds of Rotarians from the eastern U.S. and southern Ontario, Canada, to hear Rotary’s worldwide leader discuss the organization’s vision for the future.

Victor-Farmington Rotarians recently filled school backpacks with supplies for the coming school year. The bags went to students involved with Wilson Commencement Park in Rochester, Nathaniel Rochester Community School No. 33 and the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard.

Rotarians purchase the school supplies, such as spiral pads, composition notebooks, pencil bags, folders, glue sticks, rulers, pens and pencils. The club purchases the backpacks.