A wild chase in the suburbs ended with two deputies injured and two men facing charges.

Deputies say 28-year-old Matthew Wheaton, of Ontario, and 30-year-old James Graham, of Rochester, robbed the CVS on Fairport Road in Perinton around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They allegedly stole some Red Bull then took off in their car.

Deputies spotted the suspects a few minutes later on Route 250 in Penfield and pulled them over in the Target parking lot.

Wheaton, the driver of the car, took off running, prompting two deputies to chase him. He was caught a short time later.

Graham hopped in the driver's seat and got into a fight with a deputy. The suspect drove to East Church Street in Fairport before running out of gas and dumping the stolen Red Bull on the side of the road. Deputies say he took off running but was captured on a nearby street.

Both injured deputies were treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Wheaton is charged with petit larceny and obstructing governmental administration.

Graham is charged with robbery, assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, resisting arrest, and reckless driving. He was also issued several traffic tickets.