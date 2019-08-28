The 11 new citations issued by the New York State Health Department follow an unannounced inspection in March. They bring the total number of health and safety violations at Sodus to 101 over the past four years compared to the statewide average of 32.

The state is confirming what our news partner, News10NBC uncovered months ago: Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center was short-staffed and putting residents in danger.

The 11 new citations issued by the New York State Health Department follow an unannounced inspection in March. They bring the total number of health and safety violations at Sodus to 101 over the past four years compared to the statewide average of 32.

The complaints come from residents, family members and employees of Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Many have shared stories of what they say is sub-par medical care, poor living conditions and severe staffing shortages.

Now, the State of New York agrees.

The Department of Health recently posted results of an inspection from March which found that “the facility did not have sufficient staff with appropriate competencies and skill sets to provide nursing related services to assure resident safety…For three of three resident care units, the facility did not have sufficient nursing staff levels.”

Following a recent story about a resident that had developed bedsores so severe he was hospitalized, the state found that “the facility did not ensure residents received care consistent with professional standards to promote healing and prevent new pressure ulcers from developing."

"Specifically, there was no monitoring of the areas by qualified professionals, treatments and interventions were not ordered timely and pressure ulcers developed or worsened," the inspection records read.

Records also indicate that Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center did not ensure a resident’s right to privacy during personal care and failed to ensure appropriate qualifications for food and nutrition staff.

News partner, News10NBC reached out to the Administrator of Sodus Rehab.

Judson MacCall denied a request for an on-camera interview, instead writing in an email, “we appreciate your efforts to review the status of nursing home operations but we believe that your focus on Sodus exclusively is highly misleading. The overall citations you note have all been corrected and the facility has been determined to be in substantial compliance with all standards of participation under Medicare and Medicaid.”

To search a nursing home’s inspection records, click here.

To file a complaint against a nursing home in NYS, call 1-888-201-4563.