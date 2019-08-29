Ascension Garden, a Holy Sepulchre Cemetery located in Henrietta will honor fallen first responders and those interred at the cemetery with a memorial butterfly release at 11 a.m. on Sept. 7.

The Rev. Peter T. Bayer will provide a blessing during the ceremony. The event will be followed by an ice cream social, donated by Brusters Real Ice Cream, for those in attendance. Representatives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Zone B substation, Henrietta Fire District and the town of Henrietta will participate.