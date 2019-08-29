Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo recently joined representatives from the Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES Center for Workforce Development, Genesee Valley Education Partnership and Medical Motors to host a graduation ceremony for nine participants of the first commercial driver licensing training program funded by the county.

All graduates were offered employment with Medical Motors after completing the state certification exam.

“Our award-winning workforce development programming is custom-tailored to help residents secure the skills they need to fill good-paying jobs that are open right here, right now in Monroe County,” Dinolfo said. “Our CDL training program is the latest example of our job-training success. We identified an immediate need for certified drivers in important roles, like school busing and medical transportation, and went to work with Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES to build a training curriculum to fill those openings.”

This CDL training class, which started in June, is the first to offer scholarships for participants. Over 75% of the funding was covered through the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation, while some of the remaining costs will be reimbursed by Medical Motors.

“We at Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES are proud to partner with Monroe County and the Genesee Valley Education Partnership to offer life-changing career job training programs to serve our adult learning community,” Superintendent Jo Anne Antonacci said. “Our Center for Workforce Development has a long history of developing partnerships that benefit students. We look forward to more opportunities to work with Monroe County to drive economic development by building a skilled workforce.”

There is a need for drivers in the field, especially in local and regional driving employers like bus, medical transport and delivery service drivers. These employment opportunities are full- and part-time, depending on the preferences of the individual, with benefits offered as well.

“The community will ultimately benefit in multiple ways,” said Bob Topel, CEO of Medical Motors. “This program prepares individuals for new employment opportunities with skills they can put to use right out of the training program. Additionally, the elderly and those with significant disabilities will have greater access to transportation options, which greatly enhance their quality of life.”

The second county-funded CDL training program will start on Oct. 1. Call (585) 349-9100, email cwdinfo@monroe2boces.org or visit monroe2cwd.edu for information.