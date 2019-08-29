After 90 years, Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School recently moved down the street to its new home at 320 N. Goodman St.

To mark the transition, CRCDS leaders, faculty, staff and students marched from the school’s current campus at 1100 S. Goodman St. to its more central location in the Neighborhood of the Arts. Students started classes here this fall.

“Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School has a rich history, dating back to 1817, and has emerged and evolved over 200 — and counting — years,” President Angela Sims said. “This marks an important time for our school. A new beginning, a new chapter. With that, we are beyond excited to move into our new home.

“Although I’m new to CRCDS, this family spans centuries and represents a shared vision that theological education positively impacts our world in truly transformative ways. This location will provide greater opportunity for our school and students to integrate with the community around us.”

The new campus was renovated as a purpose-built 21st-century educational facility. Located in Village Gate near the Memorial Art Gallery, the new school places students near a wide range of ministry partners. It allows for more opportunities to work on social justice, education, neighborhood development and anti-poverty initiatives with the EMMA, Beechwood and Marketview Heights neighborhoods.

Rather than purchase or build, CRCDS leaders opted to lease the new property. They started looking for a site last year, focusing on accessibility, parking availability, proximity to student amenities, easy highway access and affordability. The new location also addresses the school’s priorities of staying in the city and engaging with the community in new ways.

Sims shared her primary goals and vision with CRCDS faculty, staff, community members and the board of trustees. The school historically emphasized social justice advocacy, and has programs in women and gender studies as well as black church studies. As president, Sims plans to build on that foundation, working with faculty to develop new programs while providing more access to the school’s courses and programs. She will prioritize growing the master’s degree programs and maintaining enrollment in the Doctor of Ministry program through nationwide recruitment.

CRCDS graduates include Martin Luther King Jr., Howard Thurman, Majorie Matthews, Walter Rauschenbusch, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Lorraine Potter, James Forbes, Wyatt Tee Walker, Mordecai Wyatt Johnson, Leonard Sweet and H. Beecher Hicks. Visit crcds.edu for information.