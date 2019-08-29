Those are just a few of the big-name acts coming to the area in the coming months

Get out your calendar — or cell-phone reminder-app, or whatever you use to keep dates straight — because we've got some upcoming events in and around the region to keep on your radar, including a batch of big-name shows for which you may want to reserve your tickets now.

Victor Downtown Bash

Victor Business Connection plans an evening of food, beer and wine from area venues, plus some local live music and a 5K run, on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Victor Downtown Bash is set for 4 to 10 p.m. at Victor's Fireman's Field, 84 Maple Ave.

The Bash includes music from The Red Hot and Blue Band, Dusty Bottle and the Billionaires party band; beers from Twin Elder and Stumblin' Monkey, both Victor breweries; a wine garden featuring wines from Canandaigua Wine Trail participants (including Arbor Hill, Hazlitt's Red Cat Cellars, Heron Hill, Inspire Moore Winery and Raymor Estate Cellars); and food from Route 96 BBQ, Six-50, Salvatore's Pizza, Giovanni's and Prima Pop.

Need to run off all that food, wine and beer? The Devil Dash 5K run starts at 6 p.m. and benefits the Victor Central School Education Foundation. As of Wednesday, 14 teams (ranging from one to 18 members) had committed to taking part. Register and create a team at https://runsignup.com/RaceGroups/76385.

Admission to the Victor Downtown Bash is $10 general admission ($20 to include the wine garden), free for ages 10 and under.

Wicked Squid open house

Owned and operated by 2007 Honeoye Central School graduate Josh Pettinger, Wicked Squid Studios in Rochester has produced recordings for such well-known local and regional bands as KOMRADS, Periodic Table of Elephants, Buffalo Sex Change and Invictra.

The Wicked Squid crew are celebrating the acquisition and installation of a key piece of studio equipment, the Rupert Neve Designs 5088 analog console, by holding an upcoming open house at the studios at 194 Smith St., Rochester. The open house is set for Sept. 28 from 2 to 5 p.m. It's free to the public and will include talks from members of the local music education and business communities, plus interactive musical demonstrations by Wicked Squid staff. Food and beverages will be available.

For more about Wicked Squid Studios, visit http://www.wickedsquidstudios.com/.

Down the road

As regular perusers of the Local Live Music listing on Thursdays (page B8 today) know, the listing highlights performers at area venues through the weekend, Thursday through Sunday. But for some big-name, national and international acts, you may need a little more advance time to snag your tickets before they sell out. So here are a few noteworthy acts coming to the area in the upcoming months:

• Comedian Kevin James will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Road, Rochester. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Kodak Center Box Office, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

• Rock and roller Sebastian Bach — formerly the lead singer of Skid Row — will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at del Lago Resort & Casino's "The Vine" club, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. Tickets may be purchased in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

• Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Blue Cross Arena at Rochester War Memorial, 1 War Memorial Square, Rochester. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or at ticketmaster.com.

• The RVO Fest — featuring Famous Dex, Jay Critch, Lil Keed and YK Osiris, hosted by Shiggy, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Main Street Armory, 900 East Ave., Rochester. For a link to ticket info, including various Rochester outlets, visit mainstreetarmory.com.

• Rock and rock legend Chubby Checker will appear with his band The Wildcats at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at del Lago. See above for del Lago ticket info.

• Steely Dan brings its "Sweet" tour to the Rochester Auditorium Theatre, 800 E. Main St., Rochester, at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. For tickets, go to rbtl.org or ticketmaster.com.

• Trombone Shorty will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at del Lago. See above for ticket info.

• Sax man Kenny G will appear in concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Kodak Center. See above for Kodak Center ticket info.

• Kip Moore brings his "Room to Spare" acoustic tour to Kodak Center at 8 p.m. Oct. 25. See above for ticket info.

• The comedian Sinbad will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at del Lago Resort & Casino's "The Vine" club, 1133 Route 414, Tyre. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Aug. 30; see above for del Lago ticket info.

• Country star Vince Gill will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Kodak Center. See above for ticket info.

• Canadian folk/rock singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Kodak Center. See above for ticket info.

• American prog-rockers Kansas will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Kodak Center. See above for ticket info.

• Hozier, with guest Angie McMahon, will appear in concert at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Rochester Auditorium Center. For tickets, go to rbtl.org or ticketmaster.com.

• Classic rock band STYX will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Main Street Armory. See mainstreetarmory.com for ticket info.

• The Charlie Daniels Band, with The Allman Betts Band, will appear at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at del Lago. Tickets went on sale last Friday; see above for del Lago ticket info.

• Comedian John Cleese (of "Monty Python's Flying Circus" and more) will appear at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at del Lago. See above for ticket info.