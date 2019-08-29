ROCHESTER — A judge has denied the University of Rochester's motion to dismiss a lawsuit against a professor who was at the center of a sexual harassment investigation.

In 2018, an independent investigation found Florian Jaeger did not violate university rules.

According to court paperwork obtained by News10NBC, the judge ruled that the plaintiffs provided sufficient proof of discrimination for the case to move forward. However, the judge dismissed several claims in the civil case.

The plaintiffs will now have to file a clearer complaint containing only their surviving claims.

In a statement, the U of R tells News10NBC, "Although this ruling does not end the litigation, the university is confident that it will prevail on the legal and factual merits of the remaining claims."