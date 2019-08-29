KettleFest will return for its fifth year at Kettle Ridge Farm, 515 Log Cabin Road, Victor, to celebrate local sustainable farming and artisanship on Sept. 14.

The Fishers microfestival offers maple and honey demonstrations, artisan vendors, cooking workshops, guided trail walks and live music, as well as local food, craft beer and wine.

This year’s featured bands are Jumbo Shrimp and the Brothers Blue. A beehive box painting will be available to children.

Chickens will race through a specially designed “chunnel” three times throughout the day. Children can pick their favorite chicken to root for, winning a small prize they win the race.

Admission is $7 for adults, free for ages 12 and younger. Visit kettlefest.com for information.