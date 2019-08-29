Wayne County residents can submit crime tips and keep track of sex offenders and jail inmates' status

LYONS — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is releasing an iPhone and Android mobile app that is available for the public as a free download.

The new app will help Wayne County citizens stay tuned to important information from the Sheriff’s Office. After downloading the app onto a smartphone, the user can receive alerts, news, and resources.

This is the first app of its kind anywhere to include both of two new app integrations: Offender Watch and Appriss Safety, according to Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts.

Through the Sex Offender feature, provided by Offender Watch, you can search by name or location or view a map to see sex offenders in your community across Wayne County.

You can also search for inmates in the Wayne County Correctional Facility, under the Inmate Information feature. The Inmate Search, provided by Appriss Safety, allows concerned citizens to check on an inmate’s custody status and to easily sign up for notifications of change of status, according to Virts.

Submit a Tip, a form that enables you to submit a crime tip, is another of the app’s key features. Your tip — sent anonymously or with your contact information along with photos — is confidential. App users are invited to submit tips regarding ongoing investigations; however, you should call 911 in case of an emergency.

Scroll through the list of Wayne County’s Most Wanted fugitives; photos, details, and offenses are listed. If you encounter any of these fugitives, do not attempt to apprehend them; instead use the app’s Submit a Tip feature to send tips to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to the Inmate Search, the app’s Inmate Information section includes information on the Wayne County Correctional Facility, visitation hours, and rules. Citizens can make online bail payments and commissary account deposits directly from the app.

Other important features include news and press releases, school and community programs, and recruitment and careers. People also can read and share social media posts from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office via the Facebook and Twitter news.

To engage the greater community in public safety, anyone with the app can use the "Share our App" feature under Settings. You can also forward any alerts or posts to friends, family, and neighbors.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office mobile app is created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices, police and fire departments, and government agencies.