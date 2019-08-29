As part of their first day of teacher orientation, new faculty and staff attended a welcoming luncheon sponsored by the Newark Central School District Board of Education.

Superintendent Matt Cook welcomed new staff and introduced others attending the luncheon, including board members Russ Harris, Brad Steve and Pat Verdine; Ed Gnau, assistant superintendent for business; Krista Lewis, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction; principals and assistant principals; and Mayor Jonathan Taylor.

Harris, board president, told new staff he was looking forward to working with them and wished them every success.

Taylor told the new staff it is an exciting time for them to start working in Newark, with an estimated $60 million in school and municipal projects either underway or recently completed.

Newark is a finalist in the next round of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a statewide competition in which one winner in each of the state’s 10 regional economic development councils receives $10 million for building and infrastructure improvements. The mayor said he’d love to see new staff move to the village.

After the luncheon, new staffers went on a bus tour of Newark with Cook and other administrators that ended with ice cream at Erie Shore Landing near the canal.