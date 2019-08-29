Brighton Memorial Library Announces September Programs, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, (585) 784-5300, brightonlibrary.org.
Bilingual Chinese Mandarin-English Storytime: 2 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Drop-In story time: 10 a.m. on Sept. 16, for all ages.
Drop-In story time — Tot Time: 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 16, for toddlers.
Drop-In story time — Wobbly Toddlers/Early Walker: 10 a.m. on Sept. 17, for toddlers.
Drop-In story time — Lap Sit Infants/Pre-Walkers: 11 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Meet the Press: 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. A discussion with several of the prominent reporters whose bylines appear regularly in the Democrat and Chronicle about the challenges and successes of journalism in this modern age. A Q&A session will follow.
Drop-In story time — Pajama Time: 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, for all ages.
Drop-In story time — Preschool: 10 a.m. on Sept. 19.
Read to Lily, a Beagle Mix Therapy Dog: 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.
Writing Workshop — “Make Me Care”: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 19. Participants will explore how to craft a compelling story; learn about common mistakes and how to avoid them; find out how to integrate character and plot; and get techniques to keep readers turning pages. Taught by Alex Sanchez, the author of the “Rainbow Boys” trilogy of teen novels. Registration required.
