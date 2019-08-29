ALBANY — New York will join 35 other states that require schools to teach sexual abuse awareness.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Erin's Law on Thursday. It is named after Erin Merryn, an abuse survivor and now an advocate against child sexual abuse.

The law will require schools to teach lessons on the difference between inappropriate and appropriate touching, and how to report abuse.

"Many children who have been a victim of these horrific crimes or who are still suffering from abuse don't have the information or emotional tools they need to fight back," Cuomo said in a statement. "By requiring schools to teach kids how to recognize and ultimately thwart this heinous behavior, we are giving our most vulnerable New Yorkers a voice and empowering them to protect themselves."

The new law takes effect in July 2020.