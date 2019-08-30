The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents. Registration is required.
All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett.
The menu for Sept. 2-6 includes:
Sept. 2: Office closed.
Sept. 3: Spanish rice.
Sept. 4: Loaded chicken salad plate — chicken salad, cottage cheese, mac salad,
fruit and a roll.
Sept. 5: Baked penne with a side salad and garlic bread.
Sept. 6: Café closed.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.
