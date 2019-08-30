The state of emergency related to high water levels on and around Lake Ontario has been terminated.

The previous 5 mph speed limit for all boat traffic within 500 feet of the Lake Ontario shoreline in Monroe County is no longer in effect. This includes the Genesee River, Irondequoit Bay, Braddock’s Bay and other local waterways.

“The Army Corps of Engineers projects that lake levels will fall upward of a foot by mid-September,” Dinolfo said. “Though we have lifted the no-wake zone for all impacted waterways, we encourage boaters to still be safe and respectful on the water.”