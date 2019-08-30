Ontario County residents may dispose of specific sorts of waste Sept. 21 in Farmington

FARMINGTON — A collection day is set for Ontario County residents to dispose of household hazardous waste.

The event will take place at the town of Farmington highway department on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The highway department is at 985 Hook Road.

The event is free and open to any Ontario County resident. Proof of Ontario County residency is required. You must pre-registration, with event limited to the first 800 registered. To pre-register for the event call before 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Call 585 394-3977.

Household hazardous waste is any discarded household material that can be classified as toxic, corrosive, flammable or reactive. (No business or farm waste will be accepted.) Examples of accepted waste: oil based paint; batteries; cleaning products; thinners/strippers; acids/bases; automotive products; pesticides. Products containing mercury, and fluorescent light tubes will also be accepted.

Materials not accepted include household electronics, automobile and truck tires, compressed gas cylinders, explosives or shock-sensitive materials, ammunition, radioactive wastes, pathological wastes, infectious waste, medicines, PCB’s, and freon containing devices (such as air conditioners and dehumidifiers).

Casella Waste Systems Inc., which is collecting the materials, event, reserves the right to reject any waste unidentified, deemed unacceptable by the disposal firm, or of excessive volume.