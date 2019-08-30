The Ontario County Historical Society's exhibit on the era continues through March

CANANDAIGUA — Knowing this is part of Finger Lakes wine country (with a growing reputation for craft beer), you maybe could have guessed that folks in Canandaigua and its outskirts in Ontario County still managed to drink alcohol during the Prohibition years.

Yes, even though it was illegal to distill spirits and buy or sell booze. Out in the country, farmers still had their barrels of cider, and you could knock one back at home — alone or with friends — so the dry life did not change as dramatically as those who pushed hard for it may have hoped.

Paraphrasing her counterpart in Geneva, John Marks, Wilma Townsend, curator at the Ontario County Historical Society, summed up the local Prohibition years this way.

“If you can’t find a drink, you’re not trying,” Townsend said.

And if you can’t find something interesting about this period in local history, perhaps you haven’t yet visited the Ontario County Historical Museum.

The 18th Amendment put Prohibition into place, beginning Jan. 16, 1920, and lasting until Dec. 5, 1933.

The museum’s exhibit on Prohibition continues until next March, and it is an intriguing look of how national policy trickled down to impact the social mores of friends and neighbors of yesteryear and their use, abuse and non-use of “intoxicating liquors.”

The exhibit features all sorts of black-and-white photos of bars and restaurants such as Flanagan’s and the Oyster House that mark a pretty colorful pre-Prohibition Canandaigua nightlife.

You want empties? The museum is displaying many of the old bottles in its collection.

And if you want to learn how to make some hooch, you can, as well as see a small still that was probably used in someone’s basement during this time to make it. A larger one built by Townsend’s husband, using pictures as a guide, gives a taste of what a large moonshine operation might be like.

“It’s as close as we could get,” Townsend said. “Some people have come in and thought it was real. That makes me feel good.”

The exhibit offers plenty of information about the thinking and events that led to the establishment of the actual Volstead Act, also known as the National Prohibition Act, its dos and don’ts, and an intriguing section detailing how to get around the law — deliciously noting that Andrew Volstead, who sponsored the act, drank alcohol. Then, as now, in politics, hypocrisy isn’t as bitter to swallow as it should be.

But this government legislation did force a change in business practices.

For example, McKechnie Brewery, which had made its name by producing its flagship Canandaigua Ale, switched over to making vinegar while Widmer’s in Naples began to produce products made with grape juice and wine, such as wine jellies or wine syrups, Townsend said.

A California company offered bricks of grape juice that dissolve in water, but they came with very specific warnings and instructions: “Don’t put it in a gallon of water and don’t put it away and cover for 20 days,” Townsend said, “or you’ll get wine.”

Wink, wink.

Whiskey found a new use — or perhaps excuse — as a medicinal tonic.

The museum even has some bottles of whiskey, rye and brandy produced by American Medicinal Spirits Co. that have never been unsealed, which were found inside a wall at the old White Horse Tavern in Avon during a 1950s renovation project.

“You could get a prescription from a doctor of two pints every 10 days,” Townsend said. “People are drinking still, but it was medicinal.”

The practice gives new meaning to the phrase, a toast to your health!

Many did try and be upstanding citizens who followed the law. And while some drank with impunity, stories in esteemed newspapers of the day such as the Daily Messenger, which today sits at the site of the former McKechnie Brewery, made note of Canandaigua raids and arrests.

Although law enforcement often looked the other way when it comes to alcohol, the feds made a high-profile raid of hotels and restaurants on Exchange Street in Geneva and arrested several bartenders and proprietors.

Townsend said she has read of people being fined — in some cases a whopping $2 — but gets the sense that many were let off after the court became clogged with a lot of “small offenses.”

“So really, it was the big offenses the police were after,” said Townsend.

In hindsight, Townsend believes Prohibition had an effect on the people and social mores of the time — as evidenced by blue laws that restricted the legitimate sale of alcohol on Sundays, for example — although not quite as much as those who preached temperance wished.

“The point of Prohibition was to stop everybody from drinking,” Townsend said. “It didn’t.”

A toast to the ‘winemaster’

The Finger Lakes Visitors Connection will be honoring the late “Winemaster” John H. Brahm III, who owned Arbor Hill Grapery and Winery and served as a board member of Ontario County’s official tourism promotion agency.

A high-powered viewfinder will be dedicated in Brahm’s memory at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the County Road 12 overlook at Carolobarb Park in South Bristol.

South Bristol Supervisor Dan Marshall said Brahm, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 76, led the tourism agency in obtaining land for the scenic pull-off. Brahm also led the way in working with the town and Odell Scott in blending this scenic spot with the park, which opened in 2004.

“I think John would be pleased,” Marshall said in a prepared statement.

Lunch is served, tres bien

Quite a few customers at Bon Ami, the new French bistro on South Main Street in downtown Canandaigua, asked about adding lunch hours.

So co-owner Georges Vindigni checked with his chef, and lunch is now served, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“Let’s do it and see what happens,” Vindigni said. “So far it’s good.”

Ratatouille, escargot, penne saucisson, and tuna nicoise salad are just a flavor of what’s to be enjoyed at lunchtime.

Dinner hours are 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Check it out at bonamibistro.com.

Beer Walk

Several local breweries will be participating in the Downtown Canandaigua Beer Walk, scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Participating merchant locations will offer samples of the area’s best craft beer.

Like the popular Wine Walks, visitors can buy glasses in front of 120 S. Main St., for $20. Of course, you must be over 21 to participate. For more information, visit www.downtowncanandaigua.com.