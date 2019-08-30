President of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation named to council

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, R-Canandaigua, announced this week the appointment of Donna L. DeCarolis to the New York State Climate Action Council. DeCarolis is president of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation.

“Donna DeCarolis is among the most respected voices and accomplished professionals in the state’s energy sector, and I am happy to appoint her to the Climate Action Council,” stated Kolb. “She will be an instrumental part of this group and add a much-needed perspective as the panel develops a scoping plan that may have far-reaching impacts on New Yorkers. I have every confidence that her knowledge, experience and insights will be critical to this process.”

In June, the Legislature passed the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. It requires the formation of a 22-member body that will make recommendations on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

DeCarolis was named president of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation in February. Prior to assuming the role as president, she served as vice president of Business Development, a position she held since 2007. DeCarolis joined National Fuel in 1983, and has led a number of divisions within the company, including Investor Relations, Utility Customer Quality Assurance, Government Affairs, Corporate Communications, and Energy Marketing.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the New York State Climate Action Council,” stated DeCarolis. She thanked Kolb “for recognizing the critical importance of energy policy in the state and its impact on the lives of everyday New Yorkers who want and need affordable and reliable energy to power and heat their homes, operate businesses and manufacture products.

“The committee's essential work to develop a technically and economically feasible scoping plan to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions will allow New York State to maintain its leading role in having the lowest per capita carbon emissions across the country,” she added.

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act established emission targets that would require 70 percent of New York’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030, the power sector to eliminate all emissions by 2040, and statewide greenhouse gas emissions to decrease by 85 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.

The Climate Action Council is scheduled to meet in January 2020. The council is made up of various state agency and public authority heads, two non-agency appointees by the governor, three appointees from each legislative majority, and one appointee from each minority conference. The scoping plan outlining how the state might achieve emission targets is due to be submitted in January 2023.