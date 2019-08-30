Here's your Labor Day weekend forecast:

HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 76° | Lo: 65°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: W at 14mph

Today: A few showers during the morning, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Tonight: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Mix of sun and clouds

Saturday

Hi: 72° | Lo: 54°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: N at 8mph

A little cool but nice.

Showers possible in the afternoon

Sunday

Hi: 70° | Lo: 53°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: ESE at 7mph

Not a washout, but some scattered showers and a little cool under a mostly cloudy sky.

Labor Day: Monday

Hi: 75° | Lo: 56°

Precipitation: 25% | Wind: NW at 6mph

Slight chance for an early shower, then clearing.