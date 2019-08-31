Canandaigua City Council may discuss a proposal from a resident, but the idea may be a moot point

CANANDAIGUA — The seemingly never-ending series of truck crashes into the West Avenue railroad overpass bridge produces a seemingless endless number of potential fixes.

Suggestions have included filling in a dip in the road under the bridge to raising the bridge itself, and no doubt many more have been bandied about over the years.

Canandaigua City Council may weigh another proposed remedy at one of its committee meetings in September.

The upcoming discussion appears to have been prompted by a large truck that became wedged under the bridge Aug. 20.

The West Avenue site, as many city residents know, is the site of frequent crashes, anecdotally as many as three to five times a year, City Manager John Goodwin said.

A town resident suggested a “sacrificial warning structure,” which would act as a last-ditch warning for a truck driver approaching the bridge. Like a drive-thru or bank ATM, the structure would provide a final warning that a vehicle is too tall to go under the too-small space.

“We’ll be discussing it,” Goodwin said, adding that city staff is not recommending it based on several factors, including upfront purchase and construction and ongoing maintenance costs to the city.

But in discussing it, perhaps a workable solution emerges.

Still, like Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth has said, it’s the truck driver’s job to know how large their trucks are and to pay attention to the warning signs. Goodwin said a driver is supposed to be paying attention and noted 12 warning signs from Buffalo Street Extension to the bridge.

And for now, a driver's attention span appears to be the least costly solution.

“This isn’t like it’s a new bridge no one knows about,” Goodwin said.