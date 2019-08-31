A roundup of information from throughout the region

MANCHESTER — Fire crews were called to a State Street residence at around 5 p.m. Saturday for the report of a barn fire.

A small barn or shed was fully engulfed in flames when crews from Manchester and Shortsville arrived.

The structure appears to have been heavily damaged if not destroyed in the blaze. Two vehicles parked nearby also appeared to have sustained damage.

Besides Manchester and Shortsville firefighters, Ontario County sheriff’s deputies and the Ontario County Emergency Management Office also responded to the scene.

A cause of the fire had not been determined as of press deadline Saturday evening.

EAST BLOOMFIELD

Meeting on County Road 39 project planned

Ontario County will be rehabilitating County Road 39 — from Route 64 to the Bloomfield village line — during the 2020 and 2021 construction seasons.

County engineering staff will host a project information workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at East Bloomfield Town Hall, 99 Main St., Bloomfield.

No formal presentation is planned, but engineers will explain the project, show front-yard impacts, answer questions and address concerns.

In 2020, county staff anticipates the drainage improvements will be completed, which will consist of culvert rehabilitations and replacements, roadside ditch and driveway culvert improvements, road underdrain, and temporary turf establishment.

In 2021, county staff anticipates the County Road 39 and Boughton Road intersection will be reconstructed, asphalt pavement milling, hot-mix asphalt overlay, guide rail upgrades, driveway restorations, final turf establishment, and other incidental construction necessary for completion of the project.

As part of the project, cross culverts will be replaced and will require a roughly 10-week closure of County Road 39, beginning the last week of June 2020 and ending the first week that September.

Work should begin in spring 2020 and all work planned should be completed by fall 2021.

Documents illustrating the proposed project will be available at http://www.co.ontario.ny.us/1757/County-Road-39-Improvements. If you are unable to attend the informational meeting, or would like additional information, call 396-4000.

SHORTSVILLE

Federal funds come Fire Department's way

The Shortsville Fire Department will use more than $44,000 in federal grant money to implement a formal health and wellness program.

The funding, announced Friday by U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, is part of an overall $375,000 package for three other departments in the cities of Auburn, Hornell and Ithaca.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Auburn, Cayuga County, will use the money to conduct live training exercises to help prepare first responders for emergencies. Ithaca, Tompkins County, will use the funding to purchase an exhaust extraction system. Hornell, Steuben County, will use the money to buy four defibrillators.