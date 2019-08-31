Town aims to eradicate hemlock woolly adelgid from Barnes Gully at Onanda Park

CANANDAIGUA — The town of Canandaigua has received a $15,618 grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to help prevent the further spread of invasive species at Onanda Park.

The town is one of seven Finger Lakes communities to receive the award, and the project — the Barnes Gully Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Eradication Project — is one of 42 projects across the state that will receive funding.

The hemlock woolly adelgid is a non-native, invasive, aphid-like insect that feeds on hemlock trees in the Eastern U.S., resulting in branch die-back and eventual tree death. It has no natural predator so if left unchecked, it destroys large swaths of hemlock trees.

The specialized ecosystems that hemlock trees create are important habitat for deer, salamanders and other amphibians, black bears, migratory birds, and many plant species, according to state DEC officials. The trees’ ability to grow on steep, rocky soils results in erosion control along the Finger Lakes’ steep gullies, in addition to providing shade to keep streams cool, a key factor for the health of cold-water species like trout.

Onanda Park is known for its beautiful lakefront, swimming beach, and cabins but equally for its upland area with forested trails through and along Barnes Gully and a waterfall near the top. There are several hemlock stands along the gully where the adelgid has been previously identified and treated.

The grant funding will enable the town to contract with a certified state arborist and pesticide applicator to perform further surveys to assess the spread of the adelgid in Barnes Gully and up to three years of further treatment to save and protect the infested hemlock trees.