Brighton Memorial Library Announces September Programs, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, (585) 784-5300, brightonlibrary.org.

Costume Swap Drop-Off: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays; and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 3 to Oct. 11. Participants can drop off clean, gently used children’s Halloween costumes at the Children’s Center.

Read to Lily, a Beagle Mix Therapy Dog: 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Library Learning Lab — International Dot Day: 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 6. A lab is based on Peter Reynold’s book, “The Dot.” Attendees can explore the creative influence of the humble dot at the library’s multimedia centers filled with hands-on learning activities. Open to Pre-K - 12th grades and their caregivers. Registration required.

Magazine DIY Craft: 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 6. Teens will create a masterpiece in one of their favorite shapes to use to decorate their room, locker or a card.

Drop-In story time: 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, for all ages.

Drop-In story time — Tot Time: 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 9, for toddlers.

Drop-In story time — Wobbly Toddlers/Early Walker: 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, for toddlers.

Drop-In story time — Lap Sit Infants/Pre-Walkers: 11 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Rochester Minimalists — “Simplifying Our Material Lifestyle”: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. Jim Allen, author of “The Psychology of Happiness in the Modern World,” will lead the discussion.

Drop-In story time — Pajama Time: 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, for all ages.

How Using Qi Can Improve Your Balance: 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 11. Geoff Lister, certified Instructor in tai chi and qigong, will guide participants.

Drop-In story time — Preschool: 10 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Read to Lily, a Beagle Mix Therapy Dog: 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Lego Club — Build with Lego! 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. The library provided the Legos. All ages.

Timepiece Tales with Garth Brokaw: noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 13. Attendants can view over 50 timepieces, clocks, pocket watches and more from Garth’s private collection while learning about clock making in the U.S. from 1780-1929.