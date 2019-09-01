Canandaigua native exemplifies Seabees legacy

“We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force, a.k.a. the Seabees, for more than 75 years. Constructionman Apprentice Noah Parshall, a 2017 Bloomfield graduate, builds and fights around the world as a member of the naval construction battalion center in Mississippi.

Parshall is serving as a Navy steelworker. He credits his success to lessons he learned growing up in Canandaigua.

“From my hometown, I learned the importance of hard work and dedication,” Parshall said. "I also learned how to cope with stressful situations."

Seabees have served in all American conflicts since World War II and support humanitarian efforts through their construction skills to help communities around the world.

Parshall plays a role in rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.