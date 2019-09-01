Ontario County Sheriff's deputies said it appears William Brown was working underneath the mower deck when the lift system he was using to raise the front of the mower gave way,

A West Bloomfield man died Saturday night after a lawnmower fell on top of him while working on the mower in his garage. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies said it appears that William P. Brown was working underneath the mower deck when the lift system he was using to raise the front of the mower gave way, causing the mower to fall on top of him.

Mr. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ontario County Sheriff's Office responded to 8685 County Road 14 around 8 p.m for a 76-year-old man trapped under a zero-turn lawnmower. Ionia and West Bloomfield fire departments and East Bloomfield ambulance also responded. Ontario County Office of Emergency Management was also at the scene.