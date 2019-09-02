The Canandaigua resident was an instrumental figure in the establishment of peaceful relations between the U.S. and the Six Nations

While the names Phelps, Gorham, Chapin, Atwater, Howell and Granger are intimately associated with the early years of Canandaigua history, one pioneer who contributed a great deal to the peace and tranquility of our community’s founding was Jasper Parrish.

Parrish was born in Windham, Connecticut in 1767, but as a child moved with his family to the head of the Delaware River in the Southern Tier of New York State. This was a region still territorially controlled by the Iroquois Confederacy of the Six Nations.

Parrish was eight years old when the Revolutionary War broke out. In 1778, at the age of 11, Parrish and his father, while tending their corn fields, were captured by a group of Munsee, a band of the Delaware [Lenape] tribe. Soon thereafter, the senior Parrish was separated from his son, turned over to the British, and later exchanged as a prisoner of war and returned to his family. His son, however, remained with the Native Americans for nearly seven years.

His first home was with a Native American family that did not treat him too kindly. He tells in his own life-story that once he was forced to pass between two columns of Native American youths who clubbed him badly until his master ordered them to stop. At another time, during the winter he was made to jump through a hole in the ice in order to harden him.

In 1779, when General John Sullivan marched through the Genesee Country of western New York to drive out the Iroquois tribes as ordered by General George Washington, Parrish was taken to a place of safety behind the lines at Newtown (Elmira today) where the Iroquois took a stand to meet Sullivan’s army. The Iroquois were badly beaten and Parrish found himself being taken to Painted Post and on to Fort Niagara.

By the end of 1779, the Iroquois had been defeated by the forces of General Sullivan because they were allied with the British during the Revolutionary War. Parrish witnessed much of this horrific fighting and the slaying of many Iroquois tribesmen. The Iroquois who owned Parrish tried repeatedly to sell him, but without success until they finally came upon a Mohawk chief by the name of Captain David Hill who paid $20 for him.

In 1780, Captain Hill formerly adopted Parrish at a council meeting of the Chiefs of the Six Nations. From May 1780 until the close of the Revolutionary War in 1783, Parrish lived at a village of Mohawks near Lewiston, New York. In the Hill family, Parrish’s life was not so rugged. He was treated with more kindness and was allowed to go fishing, hunting and trapping with his Mohawk tribesmen. During his first captivity, Parrish learned the Delaware language and now he learned the Mohawk tongue. Actually, during his nearly seven years in captivity, Parrish became fluent in the languages of all the Iroquois.

In 1784, a Treaty of Peace between the Iroquois and the United States was drawn up at Fort Stanwix (Rome today) at which the Iroquois agreed to deliver to the United States all white people held in captivity. Parrish, now a boy of about 17 years of age, set out to find his family from whom he had heard nothing in nearly seven years. While he had full knowledge of the Iroquois tongue, he had forgotten his native language of English. He finally located his family living in Goshen, New York, in Orange County. He spent less than a year in school relearning the English language and continued his education on his own, catching up with the world with which he had become a stranger. Parrish was wholly self-taught and educated.

As a result of his experiences and dealings with members of the Iroquois tribes, Jasper Parrish was asked by U.S. Indian commissioner Timothy Pickering in November 1790 to act as an interpreter between the Seneca nation and the U.S. government in treaty negotiations at Tioga Point. He was again asked to be an interpreter in July 1791 in treaty negotiations between the Iroquois Six Nations and the U.S. government. Parrish’s conduct at these negotiations was described as honest and respectful by Pickering and was described as accurate and faithful to the Iroquois language by members of the Iroquois leadership. As a result, President George Washington appointed him standard interpreter for the Six Nations in 1792.

In 1792, Jasper Parrish moved to Canandaigua to be an aide to General Israel Chapin, the U.S. Superintendent of the Six Nations. At that time, violence and political tensions on the western frontier led to the fear that the Iroquois tribes would join with those forces that opposed the U.S. government’s efforts to settle the lands in the Ohio Valley that had been ceded by the British to the United States following the Revolutionary War. These tensions led to the beginning of a series of conferences that would eventually lead to the Treaty of Canandaigua (also known as the Pickering Treaty) in 1794.

Parrish served as the chief interpreter at these conferences and at the signing of the Treaty of Canandaigua on Nov. 11, 1794. He received much praise from the U.S. government for a great work well done. The Canandaigua Treaty established peace between the Six Nations and the United States and affirmed Haudenosaunee land rights in the state of New York. This treaty is still actively recognized by the United States and the nations of the Haudenosaunee confederacy.

Parrish was also appointed as local Native American agent in 1803 and continued his government service for nearly 40 years working not only as an interpreter but as a sub-agent to the Six Nations. His duties included handling various kinds of business transactions and negotiations between the Six Nations and the federal as well as the New York State governments. Due to his remarkable influence over the Six Nations tribesmen, Parrish was able to acquaint them with several aspects of agriculture, education and the Christian religion.

Besides his work with the Six Nations, Jasper Parrish became a leading citizen of Canandaigua, being asked to join many business activities and community projects. He served as a director for the Ontario Bank and was a captain in the New York State militia. A few years before locating to Canandaigua, Parrish married a daughter of General Edward Paine, Roxcelana Paine, and they raised six children: three daughters and three sons. In 1824, he built the house on the corner of South Main Street and what is now Parrish Street. In 1829, Parrish left his position as interpreter and agent, and he died in 1836. He is buried in the Pioneer Cemetery on West Avenue.

Captain Parrish was described as being tall, slender in his youth, but somewhat stout in his later years. His portrait that hangs in the Ontario County Courthouse is not of a rough backwoodsman or trapper, but rather that of a cultured and refined country gentleman. Members of the Six Nations not only justly considered him as their truest friend and protector, but also stood in awe of him. His word was law to them. It was not unusual for members of the Six Nations to visit and stay with him in his home in Canandaigua.

Appropriately, Jasper Parrish’s great-great-granddaughter, Antionette Parrish Martin, wrote in a foreword in her book "Indian Legends of Early Days":

“Jasper Parrish was a missionary and trader among the six tribes, and during this sojourn among them he so endeared himself to all, they named him Sen-ne-oc-ta-wa, meaning 'Good Man.' And ever after his descendants had only to say that name and every care and kindness was cheerfully given them.”

Sources:

• Archives of the Ontario County Historical Society including:

• "A History of Early Canandaigua" by J. Albert Granger, 1906.

• "History of Ontario County, New York" by W.H. McIntosh, 1876.

• Archives of The Daily Messenger including: “Jasper Parrish was Interpreter between the U.S. and Indians” by Herbert Ellis, 1972.