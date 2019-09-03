The Engineers JTF Local No. 832 DBA Upstate Engineers 158 will conduct a recruitment from Sept. 30 to Oct. 11. for two operating engineer (heavy equipment) apprentices.

Applications will be available from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays at the Engineers Training Fund, 3174 Brighton-Henrietta Town Line Road, Rochester. Recruitment will be offered for 10 business days or until 25 applications are issued, whichever comes first.

Applicants ages 18 and older must meet the requirements to be eligible, including a high school diploma or equivalency, experience, ability to perform the work, a drug test, and reliable transportation.

Call (585) 272-9890 for information.