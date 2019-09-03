Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley joined Sen. Rich Funke, R-55th District, and Irondequoit Police Department leadership to announce the establishment of an “eCommerce Exchange Safety Zone” adjacent to the town’s public safety building.

The safety zone is made possible by $160,000 in state funding secured by Funke to help finance various safety enhancements inside and outside of the Irondequoit Police Department. The safety zone will be available for the general public and will allow them to park in a specifically designated location that is monitored by a 24-hour taping system.

The eCommerce zone is part of a broader initiative to enhance safety inside and outside of

the Irondequoit Public Safety Building, completed with the state funding secured by Funke. The town is in the process of completing an automated access gate for police officers and IPD civilian staff, and last year installed new cameras and security fencing around the perimeter of the parking lot.