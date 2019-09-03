A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a motor vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon on Route 31 in the Town of Palmyra.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, a motorcyclist traveling east on Route 31 struck another vehicle head-on at about 12:21 p.m., as the other vehicle was turning left onto Vienna Street. According to the sheriff's office, it is alleged that the motorcyclist was passing vehicles in a non-passing zone with double solid lines at the time.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased at the scene; the other driver was treated by EMS at the scene and released.

A portion of Route 31 was closed for several hours. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office Collision Investigation Team is continuing to look into the accident.

Deputies were assisted by the Palmyra Police Department, Palmyra Fire Department and Finger Lakes Ambulance.