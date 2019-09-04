The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon Mondays through Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents. Registration is required.

All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett.

The menu for Sept. 16-20 includes:

Sept. 16: Beef stroganoff.

Sept. 17: Chicken piccata over rice.

Sept. 18: Sweet and sour pork with fried rice.

Sept. 19: Beef and broccoli over rice with a vegetable blend. Lunch and Learn —

History of Writing: Calligraphy Throughout the Ages.

Sept. 20: Taco bueno bake.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.