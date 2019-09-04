The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon Mondays through Fridays.
The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents. Registration is required.
All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett.
The menu for Sept. 23-Sept. 27 includes:
Sept. 23: Turkey noodle casserole, side salad and a dinner roll.
Sept. 24: Italian sausage with roasted potatoes, peppers and onions. Lunch and Learn — Daniel Jones Presents: “Make the Most of Your Local Library.” Lunch and Learn —
Perinton Ambulance Presents: “Hearing Loss and First Response.”
Sept. 25: Broiled mahi mahi with pineapple mango salsa.
Sept. 26: Chef’s salad — turkey, ham, eggs, bacon and avocado.
Sept. 27: Pork stuffed eggplant.
Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to https://www.perinton.org/Departments/Recreation/srcit/ for a monthly newsletter.
1350 Café to offer meals to seniors
