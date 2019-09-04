The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon Mondays through Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents. Registration is required.

All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett.

The menu for Sept. 23-Sept. 27 includes:

Sept. 23: Turkey noodle casserole, side salad and a dinner roll.

Sept. 24: Italian sausage with roasted potatoes, peppers and onions. Lunch and Learn — Daniel Jones Presents: “Make the Most of Your Local Library.” Lunch and Learn —

Perinton Ambulance Presents: “Hearing Loss and First Response.”

Sept. 25: Broiled mahi mahi with pineapple mango salsa.

Sept. 26: Chef’s salad — turkey, ham, eggs, bacon and avocado.

Sept. 27: Pork stuffed eggplant.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to https://www.perinton.org/Departments/Recreation/srcit/ for a monthly newsletter.