Thirty-three employees of St. Ann’s Community received scholarships this year to help further their education.

Recipients were honored at the 12 Annual Employee Scholarship Reception held Aug. 15 at St. Ann’s Community at Cherry Ridge. Chris Wagner, founder of the St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center, was the keynote speaker.

Since beginning the Employee Scholarship Program in 2008, donors have created nine endowed scholarships and donated over $580,000 in total. To date, 249 scholarships totaling $330,000 have been awarded to the employees of St. Ann’s Community.

Contact Brianna Maltese at bmaltese@mystanns.com, or call (585) 697-6306 for more information.