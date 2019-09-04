A FedEx plane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Greater Rochester International Airport early Wednesday morning.

A call came in around 1 a.m. for a problem with a large FedEx plane.

People onboard had to use stairs to evacuate the plane.

The incident is considered an "Alert 2" by firefighters who were at the scene. "Alert 1" is minor, "Alert 3" is serious.

News10NBC has reached out to the airport firefighters' union for more details.

