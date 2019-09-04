Applications for the Rochester Area Crime Stoppers $1,000 First Responders Scholarship at Monroe Community College are due Oct. 31.

Full-time students enrolled in law and criminal justice, fire protection technology, or emergency services training can apply. The scholarship will go to a student in each of these disciplines, selected by a committee consisting of Crime Stoppers board members and MCC professors.

Interested students can apply at monroecc.edu or by contacting their MCC adviser or professor.