The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation recently presented a grant to Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester for $13,876 through its Sports Matter program.

“We are thrilled to partner with Girls on the Run to help inspire and encourage young girls to be healthy and confident,” said Aimee Watters, executive director of the Foundation. “Our goal is to help more than 1 million young athletes across the country play sports, and this is just one way we are doing that.”

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development designed to enhance girls’ social, emotional and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences.

The program’s intentional curriculum focuses on developing competence, confidence, connection, character, caring and contribution in young girls through lessons that incorporate running and other physical activities. The life skills curriculum is delivered by trained coaches in a safe and inclusive environment.

The grant will provide more girls with the opportunity to participate in Girls on the Run. An independent study found the program is effective at driving transformative and lasting change in the lives of girls in grades 4-8; 97% of participants said they learned critical life skills such as how to resolve conflict, manage emotions, help others and make intentional decisions at Girls on the Run that they are using at home, school and with their friends.

“Girls on the Run envisions a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams,” said Kelly Fisher, council director. “This grant from the Dick’s Foundation will help move this vision forward by providing opportunities for more girls to participate in our life-changing program.”

Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester is one of 13 Girls on the Run councils to receive the Dick’s Foundation grant. In total, over $700,000 went to councils in 11 states.