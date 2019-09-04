After years of planning, designing and anticipation, the Henrietta Fire District is debuting its newest addition to the fleet.

The new fire truck, although very similar to the one being replaced, comes with enhanced safety

features for the firefighters. These include side curtain airbags for better roll over protection, headsets built into the seats for better communications among firefighters and LED lighting all around the truck, in handrails and the entire length of the aerial ladder.

Ease of operation has also been upgraded with the new truck. The operator can now see from the driver’s seat as they approach a scene if the truck clears any obstructions prior to setting up the outriggers with cameras and lasers on the outside of the apparatus. Both water monitors on the tip of the aerial ladder can be operated from the ground via wireless remote control.

Most notably to the public, however, will be the new color scheme of the fire district. Other than staff vehicles, this is the first apparatus that features the new darker maroon color with black accents.

The fire district replaced its existing ladder truck, which is over 10 years old and approaching 100,000 miles. This new aerial truck will respond to alarms at high life risk occupancies like hotels and nursing homes and responds to all fires in the town. It is staffed 24 hours a day and seven days a week with two firefighters and an officer. The old truck, which has been in and out for repair, will be used as a reserve truck if needed.