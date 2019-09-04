A coalition of Monroe County municipalities is taking the next step forward to procure a lower cost, 100% clean electricity supply for local ratepayers.

The towns of Irondequoit, Pittsford and Brighton, as well as the village of Pittsford, have all selected Joule Assets to serve as program administrator for Community Choice Aggregation. Joule maintains an operating agreement with locally based Roctricity.

Joule will next work on behalf of the municipalities to solicit bids for a fixed-rate clean electricity supply, using the leverage of over 50,000 ratepayers to ideally procure a lower cost and generate a demand for green energy. Ratepayers in these communities would remain RG&E customers, as this program only impacts where electricity is sourced. Community Choice Aggregation, while not a new concept, has only recently been authorized in New York within the past five years. A pilot CCA program, Sustainable Westchester, generated approximately $15 million in net savings for Westchester County in its first two years of operation, while largely providing a 100% green energy supply for ratepayers.

Last year, each municipality adopted a local law to create its own CCA Program. In December of 2018, the four municipalities signed a memorandum of understanding to commit to work with one another on a joint procurement process for a CCA Administrator. Joule Assets is an experienced CCA Administrator in New York state, with an implementation plan and data protection plan approved by the NYS Public Service Commission. Joule’s CCA model enables communities to leverage their collective purchasing power to access guaranteed savings for consumers, lower fixed rates on renewable power and help facilitate a demand for and the development of local clean energy projects.