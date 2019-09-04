Wesley Marchand, commercial installation manager at Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning, recently was named to the “Top 40 Under 40” published by The News, a national HVAC media outlet.

Individuals on the list represent young professionals thriving in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry across the U.S.

Marchand started with Isaac in his teenage years, and was promoted from junior salesperson to department manager. Under his leadership, the commercial installation team increased sales by 200% in three-and-a-half years.

Marchand transformed a commercial group model into a scalable team that allows each member to flourish, and continues to improve teams while expanding into areas such as Pittsburgh and Nashville, Tennessee.

“My dream for my career is to develop and lead an HVAC commercial/construction team that produces over $100 million per year in revenue,” Marchand said. “With a lot of hard work and a little luck, I believe this to be an achievable goal, especially with the team that we are developing at Isaac Heating & Air Conditioning.”