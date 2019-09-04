Are tax abatement gifts to for-profit corporations legal, despite the clear mandate of the New York State Constitution that “no county, city, town or school district shall give or loan any money or property to or in aid of any individual or private corporation or association”?

First, it must be understood that it is not the county, city, town or school district, collectively or individually, that are giving tax abatement. It is the Ontario County Economic Development Agency.

So, is that legal?

Well, the EDAs/IDAs were authorized by statute in 1969, so their existence is unquestionably legal. And the constitutional “gift and loan” prohibition is circumvented by their creation; they are not general purpose local governments. As Gerald Benjamin and Emily Sobel wrote in Professor Gerald Benjamin’s Corner in 2011, EDAs are specifically structured to operate without regard to constitutional limits. “Of course, this method of circumventing the constitutional prohibition has not gone unnoticed,” they wrote. They related that several lawsuits were initiated to challenge the legality of disbursements by state and local governments to these entities. In every case, the plaintiffs' argument was that the money given to these entities contravened the Constitution; but in every case, the course found no constitutional violation.

The leading case in New York is the 2011 case, Bordeleau vs. New York, which, as Professor Benjamin and Ms. Sobel put it, “differed from previous litigation in that it directly attacked the root of the matter: the very constitutionality of LDCs and similar structures, whose purpose is essentially to convert public funds into economic incentives for private institutions.” The 50 plaintiffs in the case were taxpayers, whose argument was not that the financial support given to an LDC by local government was illegal, but that when it was in turn bestowed upon private interests by the LDC, the Constitution was violated. They argued that a single degree of separation between the state and a prohibited action was insufficient insulation from the constitutional prohibition; in effect, they said, the state “cannot do indirectly that which cannot be done directly.”

In Bordeleau, the New York State Court of Appeals confirmed earlier decisions holding that the Constitution “permits the granting of public funds to public benefit corporations for a public purpose.” Turning to the second question, whether or not the recipient of the funds could turn them over to a nonprofit organization for the promotion of New York agricultural products (apples and grapes), the court found “no constitutional infirmity” because the funding was “for the overall benefit of the public and the state’s competitiveness.

In a stout dissent, Justice Eugene Pigott wrote that the defendants’ arguments “are precisely the kind of claims that sully taxpayers’ view of our state government.” He pointed out that there is no fundamental difference between the state directly giving monies to private enterprises and the state creating public corporations with the express intent of doing so.

Justice Smith agreed, authoring this pithy paragraph: “It is an illusion — one that seems to have the persistence of original sin — that prosperity can be attained by taking money from taxpayers and handing it to favored businesses. His dissent expressed frustration and annoyance that the state can commit the precise folly the Constitution was designed to prevent.

It is a stretch to the breaking point that tax abatement for The Inn serves a public purpose. Tourism, jobs. Phooey. All that would be here anyway in a county exploding with development. And, as a friend told me, “You can’t move Canandaigua Lake.”

I came close to flunking fourth grade math, but I retained enough to know that $4.6 million is just 10% of the $48 million of The Inn’s value when the project is complete. Conversely, 90% is tax free for the next 10 years.

Worse, since corporations A, B and C received tax abatement, corporations D-Z can probably expect the same.

Or not. We need a grassroots effort to bring about change. Thanks to Messenger contributor Joe Nacca’s persistent and meaningful criticism of giveaways, a seed of resistance is in the soil — and growing.

John Tyo is a Shortsville resident.