Adams Bell Adams PC and Leclair Korona Cole LLP recently joined practices to continue their focus on civil and construction litigation as Adams Leclair LLP.

The firms’ litigators have experience in business and construction disputes, employment law, property tax litigation, and providing counsel to municipalities and educational institutions.

“Combining makes sense, because we have complementary practices that, together, will create a depth of talent to serve current clients, while becoming more attractive to potential new clients who are more accustomed to dealing with larger firms,” said partner Tony Adams, who has experience representing contractors and handling land use and estate litigation.

Partner Paul Leclair has more than 30 years of experience in commercial matters involving contract, real estate, insurance coverage and partnership disputes.

“I am pleased to call Tony a partner,” Leclair said. “We had a trial against one another when I was a young attorney. I never forgot Tony’s fairness and decency — even though we were adversaries.”

Steven Cole is the managing partner for Adams Leclair. Cole started his career as a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, and focuses on cases in the financial services industry and involving enforcement of employment restrictive covenants.

“This merger will enable us to litigate aggressively for our clients as we expand and continue to influence key practice areas, such as employment and construction law,” Cole said. “We are bringing together an incredible amount of litigation experience. It is the perfect foundation for building a new law firm.”

Partner Daniel Adams started his career as a construction laborer and worked his way up to project manager for mechanical contractors in the Hudson Valley. After law school, he focused on construction litigation and surety law. Partner Richard Bell has dedicated time to real property tax litigation and is an experienced appellate practitioner.

The combined firm features seven founding partners: Anthony Adams Jr., Daniel Adams, Richard Bell Jr., Steven Cole, Paul Leclair, Jeremy Sher and Stacey Trien. Ernest Ferullo, Mary Jo Korona and Thomas Stander serve as senior counsel, as well as Jared Cook and Robert Yawman as associates and Erin Casey and Alice Messina as attorneys of counsel.

Adams Leclair is located on the 15th floor of the First Federal Building in downtown Rochester.