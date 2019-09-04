Sweden resident joins LeChase

LeChase Construction Services LLC in Rochester recently hired Joanne Hinkley, of Sweden, as an accounting clerk.

In this role, Hinkley reviews invoices against associated purchase orders, and is responsible for working with internal and external parties to resolve outstanding payment-related issues.

Hinkley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from the College at Brockport. This fall, she will start her master’s degree in accounting.

Before joining LeChase, Hinkley worked at Seymour Library in Brockport for eight years.

Local residents join Allied Financial

Kathy Coleman, of Greece, and Al Kunzwiler, of Spencerport, recently joined Allied Financial Partners in Victor as a payroll specialist and staff accountant, respectively.

Coleman has over nine years of experience processing payroll for multistate accounts, as well as working with the IRS to ensure audits are conducted in a timely manner. She graduated from Colorado Technical University.

As a member of the tax team, Kunzwiler will provide operational support to the accounting department by processing returns and completing business accounting work. He graduated from Roberts Wesleyan College and was an intern at Allied Financial.