Researchers, including several Rochester Institute of Technology faculty and alumni, sequenced the microbiome found within tumors of grapevines afflicted with crown gall disease.

Scientists have mapped the DNA of bacteria found within a chronic disease affecting grapevines, a feat they hope will help protect the grape industry that produces juice, jelly, wine and other important products.

The study spanned four continents and sheds light on the interaction between the grapevine and its microbial community, which could lead to better management of the crown gall disease in the future.

The disease occurs when bacteria infect grapevines at the crown of the plant, where the root and the shoot meet.

The international team of researchers conducted next-generation DNA sequencing of 73 tumor samples taken from grapevines from as close as Geneva, and as far as Hungary, Tunisia and Japan. Han Ming Gan — biotechnology — a senior research fellow in genomics at Deakin University, said the study provides researchers a database that can be used to assess the disease stage of crown gall tumors in the future. The fundamental research can pave the way for more advances to combat the disease.

The study is the latest in RIT’s expanding portfolio of research in genomics. The full study, published in Frontiers in Microbiology, is available at frontiersin.org.

