Since 2010, Metaproject has paired Rochester Institution of Technology student designers with a client partner in what has become a seminal project for the industrial design program.

This year’s project honors both the 10th anniversary of Metaproject and RIT’s Vignelli Center for Design Studies, which houses the work of the late Massimo and Lella Vignelli.

R. Roger Remington, professor of design and director of the Vignelli Center, said the celebratory collaboration “continues Metaproject’s annual tradition of blending education and the real world.”

Products will need to mark or organize time, be useful and communicate their function clearly as part of their visual identity. Students will be required to have a clear rationale for their use of color, form and typography in their designs.

In a new twist for this year’s Metaproject, students will vie for three awards that will be judged in December. Jennifer Whitlock, the Vignelli Center’s archivist, and Ella von Holtum, assistant archivist for the RIT Archives, will serve as judges with Remington. Through Metaproject, RIT students make important contacts with design-based companies and have the chance to exhibit their creations each May during the International Contemporary Furniture Fair as part of Design Week in New York City.

To help celebrate the 10th anniversary of Metaproject, RIT City Art Space — the College of Art and Design’s first-floor gallery and community event venue inside Sibley Square at Liberty Pole Plaza in downtown Rochester — will host a retrospective exhibition. It will highlight previous projects with materials loaned from the RIT Archive Collections, along with installations based on projects that went into commercial and experiential production. In-progress elements of Metaproject’s 10th iteration will be on display.

The exhibition will open on Oct. 4 with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m., and continue through RIT’s Brick City Homecoming and Family Weekend on Oct. 18-20. Call (585) 475-5697 for information.